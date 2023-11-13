Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Mac Jones reached a new low point Sunday in a Patriots loss.

Jones quarterbacked New England’s offense through a below-average three-plus quarters in Frankfurt, Germany, but he nonetheless had a chance to lead the Patriots to a win in Week 10. After an eight-play stretch in the fourth quarter, Jones and company found themselves at the Colts’ 15-yard line trailing by four points with less than five minutes to play.

Not only did Jones underdeliver, but he cratered in embarrassing fashion. The once-promising drive ended with a horrific interception that proved to be Jones’ final pass against Indianapolis. New England’s final possession overseas was led by Bailey Zappe, who also was responsible for a brutal back-breaking pick.

If you ask Peter King, Jones’ 10th interception of the season might prove to have greater ramifications than saddling the Patriots with a loss.

“That wasn’t just a big interception Jones threw to cost the Patriots the game in Frankfurt Sunday,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “That might have been a career-wrecking interception.”

It certainly is fair to be dubious about the trajectory of Jones’ career, especially as it relates to his New England tenure. The 25-year-old’s downward spiral is coinciding with the Patriots’ ascent up the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, where New England might prioritize trying to find its next franchise signal-caller.

The Patriots’ next game could give us a better read on how Jones fits in the franchise’s future plans, if at all. Following a Week 11 bye, it very well could be Zappe atop the QB depth chart.

