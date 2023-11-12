FRANKFURT, Germany — Bill Belichick wouldn’t say whether the Patriots are planning to make a change at quarterback after Sunday’s eyesore of a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

But if they do, Bailey Zappe believes he’s ready for that role.

Zappe replaced starter Mac Jones for the final drive of New England’s 10-6 defeat at Frankfurt Stadium. Asked after the game whether he feels he is “fit to start for this team at quarterback,” the 24-year-old quickly replied: “100%.”

Zappe started two games and won both as a fourth-round rookie last season, winning over a substantial portion of the Patriots’ fanbase in the process.

But he struggled to adjust to Bill O’Brien’s new offense this summer and, after being cut and re-signed out of training camp, did not perform well in any of his three relief appearances so far in 2023. Zappe posted a completion rate below 45% in all three and ended Sunday’s game with an awful interception into triple coverage.

“I’m not worried about me,” Zappe said. “I’m trying to help the team win. I didn’t take advantage of that today. Next time, I will.”

If the Patriots shared that confidence in the Western Kentucky product, Zappe likely would have received a chance to start over the struggling Jones weeks ago. But that moment might finally have arrived.

New England showed a supreme lack of faith in Jones by benching him with minutes remaining in a winnable one-score game. Would Belichick make such a move and then continue to start Jones after New England’s Week 11 bye? That seems unlikely.

Jones got the hook after throwing what he called a “terrible” pass off his back foot that resulted in a red-zone interception for Colts safety Julian Blackmon. The Alabama product appeared to be on thin ice even before that back-breaking error, too, with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien seen screaming at Jones following one second-half drive that stalled deep in Indianapolis territory.

Once a promising prospect with franchise QB potential, Jones now looks utterly broken, devoid of confidence and prone to the same inexcusable mistakes. Sunday felt like the final straw for a tenure that’s only gone downward since Jones’ impressive rookie season.

Zappe seemingly would be the next man up if Jones loses his job for good, but the Patriots also could give 28-year-old third-stringer Will Grier a look as their season continues to spiral. Athletic undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is another option with a markedly different skill set.