Shohei Ohtani Boosts Free Agent Stock With Second MVP Award

Shohei Ohtani is unlike any baseball player of the modern generation and added to his trophy case at the right time.

Entering a major offseason as a popular free agent, Ohtani won his second-career American League MVP award on Thursday. The Japanese star also won the award in 2021, with unanimous victories.

At the plate, Ohtani posted huge numbers once again, hitting .304 while leading the league in home runs (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654), OPS (1.066), OPS+ (184) and total bases (325). His offensive numbers alone would be worth of the award, so Ohtani further pulled away with another solid season on the mound.

The right-hander went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts while striking out 11.4 batters per nine innings. Ohtani was shut down at the end of the season on the mound and had elbow surgery, which will keep him away from pitching in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Ohtani posted another phenomenal season for the Los Angeles Angels at the right time. After five seasons with the Angels, the 29-year-old enters free agency as the top name on the market as teams have a chance to change their franchise with one move.

With several suitors this winter, Ohtani could make a historic impact in free agency, now doing so with a second MVP award to his name.