All signs seemed to indicate Patriots wideout Kayshon Boutte would return to the field with New England set to host the Washington Commanders in a Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

First off, the Patriots are dealing with a pair of injuries at receiver with Kendrick Bourne (season-ending ACL) and DeVante Parker (concussion).

Bill Belichick also referred to last week as Boutte’s best week of practice.

And the rookie pass-catcher himself spoke with reporters during a rare press conference, which the organization traditionally limits unless said player is set to be active that week. While speaking with the media, Boutte said he was ready to “step up.”

“It’s been a big week,” Boutte told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “It’s been seven weeks, and now my name’s being called. You’ve just got to step up.”

Well, that quote from Boutte has aged rather poorly.

Because despite the fact all signs pointed in one direction, the LSU product instead was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff. It marks the eighth straight week in which Boutte has been deemed a healthy scratch.

The Patriots enter the matchup with just four active wideouts including Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton.

New England is a 3-point home favorite entering its contest against Washington.