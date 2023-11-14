The Boston Celtics have been on a roll with a new-look starting lineup in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Among the new additions, Brown has built a particularly strong relationship with Porzingis, both on and off the court for the Celtics.

“It’s been great,” Brown told reporters at shootaround on Monday, per NBC Sports Boston. “On the court, we’ve been able to develop some actions that have been pretty good. Going forward, they’ve got to make a choice between stopping me or stopping him.”

The Celtics star added that Porzingis surprised him with his sense of humor and has enjoyed his personality as the two spend time together and live in the same building.

Story continues below advertisement

“KP is hilarious,” Brown added. “He’s funnier than you all think. He’s a good guy. He’s just funny.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 11/13, 8:26pm
New York Knicks
NYK
+342
Mon 11/13, 7:30 PM
BOS -9.5 O/U 224
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Boston Celtics
BOS
-457

Brown and Porzingis look to keep the Celtics red-hot to start the season as winners of seven of their first nine games.

More NBA:

Why Jaylen Brown Enjoys ‘Hilarious’ New Celtics’ Teammate

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images