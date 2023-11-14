Why Jaylen Brown Enjoys ‘Hilarious’ New Celtics’ Teammate

The Boston Celtics have been on a roll with a new-look starting lineup in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Among the new additions, Brown has built a particularly strong relationship with Porzingis, both on and off the court for the Celtics.

“It’s been great,” Brown told reporters at shootaround on Monday, per NBC Sports Boston. “On the court, we’ve been able to develop some actions that have been pretty good. Going forward, they’ve got to make a choice between stopping me or stopping him.”

Jaylen Brown says Kristaps Porzingis is funnier than we all realize 😂 pic.twitter.com/ejYJyNAZjz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 13, 2023

The Celtics star added that Porzingis surprised him with his sense of humor and has enjoyed his personality as the two spend time together and live in the same building.

Story continues below advertisement

“KP is hilarious,” Brown added. “He’s funnier than you all think. He’s a good guy. He’s just funny.

Brown and Porzingis look to keep the Celtics red-hot to start the season as winners of seven of their first nine games.