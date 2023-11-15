The Boston Celtics are finding early success this season with an 8-2 record through the first 10 games.

In their most recent victory a 114-98 win over the New York Knicks, the starting lineup dominated once again with a collective effort from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston already had a championship-caliber identity to start the season. The hot start and consistent production through the early stretch have only amplified the hype, creating more believers in the Celtics’ potential.

“Did we know that the Celtics starting five is outscoring their opponents by 39 points per 100 possessions?” ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” on Tuesday. “This is the most lethal starting five in the National Basketball Association. By the way, they’re also the leading rebounding team in the association. The Celtics are legit. They are my favorites to come out of the East and go to The Finals for a reason. Last night was the latest example (where) they showed why.”

The Celtics continue to ramp up this season with plenty of talent on the floor. With another victory, Boston also stays perfect at TD Garden this season with a 5-0 record.

The Celtics look for revenge for one of their losses against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.