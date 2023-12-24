There might be another team in the mix for a franchise quarterback in April.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was benched against the New York Jets after he threw an interception with eight minutes left in the third quarter. It was his second interception of the game and marked the second consecutive game Howell was pulled.

Veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett replaced Howell and led three consecutive touchdown drives. Washington, which trailed New York 27-7 at the half, mounted a second-half comeback before the Jets pulled out a 30-28 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Given it was the second straight week Howell was benched, and given Brissett’s success, it’s reasonable to think Howell might not hold the starting job in the nation’s capital for long. Especially since Washington’s new ownership almost certainly will replace Ron Rivera with a new head coach at season’s end.

Many took to social media to offer similar sentiments.

I think the Sam Howell experience is over. I find it really hard to believe that a new GM and HC will watch the whole 2nd half of the season, and want to invest their whole first season developing Sam Howell over the QB they want. The whole team is bad, but the QB matters most.… — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) December 24, 2023

Commanders QB Sam Howell benched for the second time in as many weeks—and it seems like that might shift where the team is on Howell for 2024 … depending, of course, on who's making those decisions. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 24, 2023

The Commanders looking for a franchise quarterback would not be a great scenario for the New England Patriots. Or for other teams hoping to draft a signal-caller for that matter. Washington wasn’t figured to be among the mix when Howell was among the league leaders in passing yards earlier this season.

Washington, which is 4-11 on the season after its Week 16 loss, might be able to jump the Patriots on the draft board. As of 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Patriots hold the second overall pick while the Commanders sit fourth.

1. Bears (via 2-13 Panthers; .518 Strength Of Schedule)

2. Patriots (3-11; .522 SOS)

3. Cardinals (3-11; .565 SOS)

4. Commanders (4-11; .523 SOS)

*draft results after the early Week 16 slate

New England might have the biggest need at quarterback among those top teams. But they’re not the only one. The Chicago Bears very well could move on from Justin Fields and select either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. The Arizona Cardinals could try to trade Kyler Murray, or could deal their pick to a different team interested in either Williams or Maye.

Now the Commanders could be in the mix, as well.