Bailey Zappe Brushes Off Patriots Offseason Competition With Mac Jones

Bailey Zappe finally got the Patriots offense a spark in New England’s 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

The second-year quarterback tossed three touchdown passes to help the Patriots snap a five-game losing streak dating back to late October. Zappe had reliever previous starter Mac Jones four times this season before getting the start in both of the Patriots’ games in December against the Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Zappe also won two starts last season when Jones was injured. Entering the season, both players could have seen time with first-team reps. Ultimately, Jones remained the Patriots starter and the team embarked on a disastrous season.

The current Patriots starter was asked about offseason reps with Jones and his feelings on the position.

Story continues below advertisement

Do you feel like the offseason was a legitimate competition between you and Mac?



Bailey Zappe: pic.twitter.com/6xq5k1OxHH — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) December 11, 2023

“I think as far as reps and everything, I don’t know what the difference was between me and him,” Zappe said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “I don’t really get into any of that. I just try to stay focused on the reps that I get and try to do the best I can. Whatever decision Coach (Belichick) makes, I respect it. I’ll do whatever he says. I don’t think back on it or get mad over what happened in the past.”

Zappe reiterated that he plans to play when his name is called in a season where the quarterback position with the Patriots has been as fluid as ever.

With Zappe likely getting another start, the Patriots prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.