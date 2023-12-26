It appears Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick have strengthened their rapport in recent weeks.

Zappe and Belichick practically looked like strangers after the Patriots’ primetime win over the Steelers on Dec. 7. Following the sophomore signal-caller’s three-touchdown showing in Pittsburgh, Belichick received an awkward thumbs-up from Zappe before the two eventually came together for a weird handshake.

There was no strange fiction between Zappe and Belichick to be found Sunday night in Denver, though. After the 24-year-old helped lead New England to a last-second win over the Broncos, the Patriots’ starting quarterback and longtime head coach embraced in a hug with smiles on their faces in the locker room.

How do we feel about a Christmas Eve dub? pic.twitter.com/cUkUeVZJpB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 25, 2023

Zappe was far from spectacular in the Mile High City, but it’s easy to understand why Belichick was pleased with his QB. The 2022 fourth-round pick bounced back from a very slow start and finished his Week 16 outing with 256 passing yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions.

Belichick, Zappe and the Patriots will try to keep the good times rolling Sunday afternoon in Buffalo where they will try to play spoiler against a Bills team that’s fighting for an AFC playoff berth. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.