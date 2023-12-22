The Bruins begin a three-game road trip Friday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.
Boston is coming off a Tuesday overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden and will look to get back in the win column.
The Bruins will be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was ruled out due to an undisclosed injury. Mason Lohrei returns to the lineup to pair with Charlie McAvoy. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo will be the second defensive pairing, and Parker Wotherspoon and Kevin Shattenkirk round out the blue line.
There also are projected to be line changes with Pavel Zacha centering the first line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Charlie Coyle centers the second line with Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic. And Morgan Geekie centers the third line with James van Riemsdyk and Jake DeBrusk.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to start opposite former UMass Lowell goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who will make his fourth start in five games.
Puck drop for Bruins-Jets is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 7 pm.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (19-5-6)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
WINNIPEG JETS (19-9-3)
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images