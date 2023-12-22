The Bruins begin a three-game road trip Friday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Boston is coming off a Tuesday overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden and will look to get back in the win column.

The Bruins will be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was ruled out due to an undisclosed injury. Mason Lohrei returns to the lineup to pair with Charlie McAvoy. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo will be the second defensive pairing, and Parker Wotherspoon and Kevin Shattenkirk round out the blue line.

There also are projected to be line changes with Pavel Zacha centering the first line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Charlie Coyle centers the second line with Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic. And Morgan Geekie centers the third line with James van Riemsdyk and Jake DeBrusk.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start opposite former UMass Lowell goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who will make his fourth start in five games.

Puck drop for Bruins-Jets is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 7 pm.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (19-5-6)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

WINNIPEG JETS (19-9-3)

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck