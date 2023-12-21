Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk missed 10 games this season through the first 30 games of the season, and the 29-year-old potentially could miss more time when Boston heads off for its upcoming road trip.

Grzelcyk missed time due to injury after he suffered an upper-body injury during the Oct. 30 matchup against the Florida Panthers. He returned Nov. 25 for the New York Rangers matchup.

He took a hard hit during Tuesday night’s overtime loss against the Minnesota Wild, but the blue liner did return after he was briefly taken out.

The defenseman didn’t practice Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of the Briuns’ trip to Winnipeg to take on the Jets on Friday. Head coach Jim Montgomery revealed Grzelcyk will travel with the team.

“He’s day-to-day, not available to practice,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “It’s one of those things where it literally could be 24 hours and he could play, so he’s day-to-day.”

Montgomery admitted he had not met with general manager Don Sweeney before practice, so he was unsure if anyone had been recalled from Providence on an emergency basis.

Parker Wotherspoon and Mason Lohrei would be asked to carry more of the load if Grzelcyk missed Friday’s game against the Jets or Saturday’s game against the Wild.

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images