The Bruins face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Original Six matchup in what is expected to be a physical matchup.

Boston is coming off a shutout win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night that broke a three-game losing skid. The Black and Gold head to Scotiabank Arena before a three-game home stand, and a win Saturday would be the Bruins’ second straight over Toronto after a shootout win on Nov. 2.

Brad Marchand and Ryan Reaves traded pregame chatter as the latter will be slotted into Toronto’s fourth line after not appearing in the previous matchup between the two sides.

Head coach Jim Montgomery will slot in Oskar Steen for Johnny Beecher, and Morgan Geekie will center the fourth line. Linus Ullmark gets the start opposite Joseph Woll, who will fill in for Ilya Samsonov due to an illness.

Puck drop for Bruins-Maple Leafs is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (15-4-3)
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Gryzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-3)
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
William Lagesson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Connor Timmins

Joseph Woll

