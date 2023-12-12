Retired forward Bob Sweeney not only spent six years wearing the Spoked-B as a member of the Boston Bruins but has been the face of the Bruins Foundation since 2007.

A staple within the Bruins organization for over 22 years, Sweeney was honored at The Sports Museum’s “The Tradition” at TD Garden, receiving the Hockey Legacy Award.

A lot of people around the NHL and Bruins fans recognize Sweeney as “Swoop” but what they may not know is the story of how he earned that nickname.

“Keith Crowder gave me that name,” Sweeney told reporters before being honored in late November. “I was his first right winger and Rick Middleton was our left wing. I used to hang onto the puck a lot to go around the net to look for someone coming in and he said, ‘You remind me of Swoop Carlton.’ It kinda stuck.”

Swoop Carlton was the nickname of Wayne Carlton, who was a member of the 1969-70 Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team. Carlton was one of Boston’s players on the ice when Bobby Orr scored the famous overtime flying goal in Game 4 to clinch the title.

Sweeney played 382 games for the Bruins where he amassed 193 points. He appeared in the 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup Finals with Boston losing both times to the Edmonton Oilers. In 87 playoff games, Sweeney lit the lamp 13 times and added 16 assists to his scoresheet.

His former teammate and Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque presented Sweeney with Legacy Award.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”