Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated off the ice with what appeared to be a concerning leg injury amid Boston’s second consecutive win, which came over the Devils on Saturday night.

In the third period, while defending a New Jersey rush, McAvoy collided with teammate Linus Ullmark, viciously crashing into Boston’s net. McAvoy laid in pain, grabbing at his left leg for a few moments before slowly being assisted off the ice.

Rest assured, there’s nothing to worry about.

“He’s fine,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Boston’s 5-2 victory at TD Garden. “I just think he had a little bit of a scare with the burner or a stinger of some sort. He’s walking around, he’s happy right now so we’re good.”

That’s good news for the Black and Gold for a number of reasons.

Being a primary component of Boston’s defensive unit, words cannot describe the sigh of relief McAvoy’s update provides after the concerns surrounding the extent of his injury following the collision in real-time. The Bruins are still without defenseman Derek Forbort, who remains on injured reserve and hasn’t played since Dec. 3.

Leaving home ice for the remainder of the year on a high note, the Bruins return to action on New Year’s Eve for a road matchup with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 5 p.m. ET.