Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated off the ice with what appeared to be a concerning leg injury amid Boston’s second consecutive win, which came over the Devils on Saturday night.

In the third period, while defending a New Jersey rush, McAvoy collided with teammate Linus Ullmark, viciously crashing into Boston’s net. McAvoy laid in pain, grabbing at his left leg for a few moments before slowly being assisted off the ice.

Rest assured, there’s nothing to worry about.

“He’s fine,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Boston’s 5-2 victory at TD Garden. “I just think he had a little bit of a scare with the burner or a stinger of some sort. He’s walking around, he’s happy right now so we’re good.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s good news for the Black and Gold for a number of reasons.

Being a primary component of Boston’s defensive unit, words cannot describe the sigh of relief McAvoy’s update provides after the concerns surrounding the extent of his injury following the collision in real-time. The Bruins are still without defenseman Derek Forbort, who remains on injured reserve and hasn’t played since Dec. 3.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Leaving home ice for the remainder of the year on a high note, the Bruins return to action on New Year’s Eve for a road matchup with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 5 p.m. ET.

More NHL:

Bruins’ Georgii Merkulov Does ‘Lot Of Good Things’ In NHL Debut

About the Author

Gio Rivera

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

More From Gio

In This Article

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images