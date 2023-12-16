Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Joked About Needing Surgery After Amazing Toe Save

Linus Ullmark just got the toe of his skate on the puck to stop Simon Holmstrom’s short-handed wrist shot and keep the Bruins within a goal in the second period.

“I might have to do a hip surgery after that split,” Ullmark joked after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I felt good. I said this before I’ve been very fortunate to work with these trainers. They’ve been helping me out throughout my time here in Boston. I try and not to go every day and split, but sometimes I have to.”

Ullmark kept the Bruins in the game through a scoreless first period when the Islanders outshot Boston, 15-9, through the opening 20 minutes.

The Bruins battled back to defeat the Islanders in a shootout and while head coach Jim Montgomery praised his goaltending tandem for keeping Boston in the game, Ullmark wasn’t as happy with his performance.

“I’m not fully satisfied that I let in four,” Ullmark said. “It’s my goal, I want to keep it at two in the third and I didn’t manage to do that. Something to look over tomorrow and see what we can improve.”

Ullmark made 33 saves, including four in the overtime as the Bruins battled back three times in the victory.

“It was long overdue,” Ullmark explained. “This was one of those things that we had last year and that’s something we’ve been building and trying to achieve this year. This was one of those games where you know it was going to come if you stick with it and that’s what we did. S0 proud of the fellas that they did that.”

The Bruins won’t have much time to reflect on the win. They head back to Boston to host the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday night in the second half of the back-to-back.