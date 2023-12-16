The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders, 5-4, in shootout fashion at USB Arena on Friday night.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 19-5-4 on the season, while the Islanders fell to 14-7-8 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins’ power play was red-hot in the loss. Going 3-for-3 on the man advantage, Boston got goals from Morgan Geekie, David Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk.

Trailing by two goals in the middle frame, Geekie got the Bruins on the board with his fourth of the season from van Riemsdyk and Brad Marchand when he skated to the front of the net and potted the one-timer.

Just under three minutes later, Pastrnak got the equalizer as he skated to the bottom of the face-off circle to collect the pass from Kevin Shattenkirk to knot the game at two.

Midway through the third period, van Riemsdyk notched his sixth goal of the season skating past the front of the net and getting the tip-in off Shattenkirk’s slap past.

Pastrnak would get the game-winner in the third round of the shootout after Charlie Coyle scored in the first round. Simon Holmstrom scored the lone Islanders goal of the shootout.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Geekie recorded his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist while skating in 18:53 minutes of ice time.

— Pastrnak notched his team-leading 17th goal of the season on the power play to tie the game at two in the middle frame and scored the game-winning shootout goal.

— Bo Horvat tallied a goal and an assist for the Islanders. The center had six shots on goal to go with three blocked shots in 20:26 minutes of ice time.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins have no time to rest as they head back home to host the New York Rangers in the second half of the back-to-back. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN, plus an hour of pregame coverage.