Boston Bruins fans on social media have voiced their displeasure with the way head coach Jim Montgomery handled the playing time of rookie forward Matthew Poitras.

While the 19-year-old has appeared in 25 of Boston’s 26 games, Montgomery has shortened the bench late in close games to maximize the Bruins’ chances of winning the contest, and Poitras, more often than not, finds himself as one of the forwards with less ice time.

In the Bruins’ tilt with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Poitras didn’t skate a single shift in the final 20 minutes of the game and Montgomery explained that the young center still needed to learn to the value of game management.

The Bruins won the gritty battle against the red-hot Coyotes, and Poitras gained valuable insight into Montgomery’s rationale during a meeting before the team’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday.

“Taking shorter shifts, just kind of simplifying my game,” Poitras said, per the team. “I’ve always been kinda the guy who likes to make plays offensively and maybe take a few risks, but there’s a time and place. I think as it gets later into a game, if I want the coaches to trust me and put me out there, I got to be able to simplify my game and put pucks in when it’s needed when we have a lead late.”

Poitras is not only still adapting to the NHL schedule but also the intensity of the games themselves after playing the last two seasons for the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League.

“The schedule is pretty hectic. It’s not what I’m used to,” Poitras explained. “They say Juniors prepare you more for pro than for college but last year was more of a weekend league. We’d have all week to practice and prepare for the weekend, and then we’d play two games. It’s definitely different. The schedule is pretty hectic and being on the ice a lot. You’re not going to feel 100% throughout the season, but I think it’s just about doing the right things on a day-to-day basis, get good sleep, and try and make yourself feel as good as possible.

“You think you have juice left, but one shift bleeds into another long shift, and then you kinda don’t have energy for the rest of the game. For me, it’s shortening my shift line so I can be productive throughout the game.”

As Poitras navigates through his first NHL season, he has quickly learned how tough the league is but maintains a positive outlook on his journey.

“It’s a tough league. There’s no easy nights,” Poitras said, per the team. “I’m still confident in my ability. Keep trying to do my thing. Every season, every game there’s going to be some adversity, but I still feel pretty confident.”

Poitras added: “Smile and have fun. I mean I’m playing in the NHL. There’s no bad days here. I’m just having fun. Just try and keep a smile on my face and get some energy in here.”

He added that Montgomery told him since he was the young guy on the roster, he should be the one bringing the energy every day to practice and games.

The Bruins get back to work on Tuesday with practice at Warrior Ice Arena before traveling to New Jersey for a matchup with the Devils on Wednesday night.