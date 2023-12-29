The Boston Celtics defeated the Detroit Pistons, 128-122, in comeback fashion on Thursday night at TD Garden to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games.

With the win, the Celtics improved to a still NBA-best 24-6 while the Pistons dropped to a still NBA-worst 2-29 this season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston dug itself quite a hole which threatened the team to become just the third to fall to Detroit — which entered the contest losers of 27 straight.

Already without co-star Jaylen Brown available to take the floor, the Celtics weren’t at full strength. Yet, when the third quarter tipped off, it was evident that a full-strength Boston squad isn’t required to best a down-on-their-luck Pistons team with nothing to look forward to but draft capital this season.

Coming out of the first half trailing Detroit by a jaw-dropping 19-point deficit, which prompted a showering of boos from the TD Garden crowd, the Celtics stomped their foot on the gas at just the right time.

Shooting just 39% from the field to Detroit’s 61% through the first two quarters, Boston flexed its scoring muscle promptly, shooting 9-of-15 in the third quarter while wisely looking for inside baskets rather than leaning to an ice-cold hand from beyond the arc.

But failures to capitalize and protect the glass on countless occasions throughout the fourth quarter inadvertently gave the Pistons an advantage and sent the contest into overtime.

Right on time, Derrick White delivered in the clutch, draining a clutch highly-contested 3-pointer to extend Boston’s lead to 119-115 with 1:46 remaining, sending Detroit back to the loser’s column — again.

Boston remains a perfect — and NBA-best — 15-0 at home this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum missed the potential game-winning basket at the end of regulation, but made the timely plays to help secure the win. Tatum flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

— Kristaps Porzingis filled in as Boston’s co-star of the night, scoring a season-best 35 points while shooting 13-for-21 from the field with eight rebounds. Porzingis scored 10 points in the fourth quarter

— Detroit’s Cade Cunningham kept the Pistons well within striking distance throughout the night, leading the Pistons with 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting with six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics, in search of a fifth straight victory, are back in action on Friday night, hosting the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.