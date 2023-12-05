Derrick White Takes Responsibility For Celtics’ Tournament Loss To Pacers

The Boston Celtics committed 18 turnovers in their 122-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

While each of the Celtics five starters committed at least one turnover, Derrick White was guilty of five.

“We had a lot of turnovers, which makes them play faster,” White told reporters, per the team. “I thought I was horrible in the second half and that led to them getting a lot of easy looks offensively.”

White added: “I gotta be better in that aspect. I just turned it over way too many times. I just got to be better.”

Although White led the Celtics in turnovers, the guard scored 18 points to go along with four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

The Pacers capitalized on the Celtics miscues by scoring 17 points off Boston’s turnovers in the game.

The Celtics led 55-48 at the half, but being outscored 37-23 in the third quarter led to the Pacers 10-point victory.

“I’m not sure honestly,” White said when asked why the Celtics have been having a hard time in the third quarters of games this season. “We gotta do something to come out of this locker room better and play 48 minutes. It starts with us starters and we got to be better.”

The game saw 16 lead changes and 15 ties, but the Pacers went on a 16 to six run in the fourth quarter to secure a date with either the New York Knicks or Milwaukee Bucks in the In-Season semifinal on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Celtics will host the loser of the Knicks-Bucks matchup on Friday night at TD Garden.