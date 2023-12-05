The Boston Celtics led the Pacers 55-48 at the half but were outscored 37-23 in the third quarter before being knocked out of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament by Indiana on Monday night.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla pointed to one specific area that led to Boston’s third-quarter collapse.

“Our turnovers,” Mazzulla said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It’s hard to withstand 18 turnovers to six (Indiana) turnovers and when you turn the ball over, you just let them get out in transition.”

Mazzulla added: “We lost our offensive purpose and just didn’t take care of the ball. I think we had seven turnovers in the third quarter. When you do that against that team, they make you pay. Tyrese (Haliburton) especially.”

The Pacers scored 17 points off Celtics turnovers in the game and the Celtics were able to connect for 10 points off Indiana’s six miscues.

The Pacers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game and secure their spot in the In-Season Tournament’s semifinal in Las Vegas against the winner of Tuesday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics gave up 74 points in the second half against the Pacers, the most this season. Previously, Boston gave up 65 points in the second half to the Magic on Black Friday when Orlando handed the Celtics their first loss of the tournament.

Indiana shot 47.5% from long range, knocking down 19 three-point shots in its 10-point victory over Boston.

“It tough to beat 48% from three,” Mazzulla said. “It goes back to when you’re in a close game against teams, it’s never one thing that it is. You have to know what you’re willing to live with. You get Haliburton inside the three and our guys do a good job and you force decent three-point shooters to have to make shots and they made them. Credit to them.”

The Celtics will host the loser of the Knicks-Bucks matchup at TD Garden on Friday night.