Early PFF Mock Draft Projects Patriots Taking Quarterback For Fresh Start

The New England Patriots have hit a point of losing to which a massive overhaul may be needed to get the franchise back on track.

In 2021, it appeared Mac Jones would be the quarterback of the future, making the Pro Bowl as an alternate after leading the Patriots to the playoffs as the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In 2023, New England has lacked any sort of consistent success, falling to 2-10 through 12 games and in need of a total reboot on offense. With the poor record, the Patriots have, however, set themselves up for a prime draft pick next spring. New England is currently in line for the No. 2 overall pick, which is where Pro Football Focus (PFF) slotted them in their latest mock draft.

With that selection, PFF projects that the Patriots would take University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old has been exceptional during his career at UNC. In 2022, he tallied 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while racking up 4,321 passing yards. Maye has been solid this season as well, tossing 24 touchdowns with over 3,600 passing yards. Additionally, the talented quarterback has 16 career rushing touchdowns.

As one of the top two quarterbacks in the class along with University of Southern California (USC) passer Caleb Williams, the pick makes sense for the Patriots.

Here’s what PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote on a potential path for Maye to New England:

The Patriots are completely lost on offense, with no identity and no quarterback to build around. Maye has established himself as one of the top gunslingers in college football over the past two years. He made 38 big-time throws for an 8.7% big-time throw rate last season and has 32 such throws this year at a 7.5% clip. In both seasons, he recorded a sub-2.0% turnover-worthy play rate. Maye brings pro-level ability as a passer in all situations.

Story continues below advertisement

This season showed that Jones is no longer a true franchise quarterback for the Patriots, though he is the best option on the current roster.

With what could be the team’s highest draft pick in nearly three decades, Maye would be a true talent that can reset the Patriots’ future for the better. Additionally, the star college quarterback expressed a willingness to play for the Patriots when asked about New England back in October.

With five games to go, the final results could have major draft implications for the Patriots down the stretch.