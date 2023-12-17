For nearly the entire Patriots season, there has been speculation on whether or not this will mark the end of Bill Belichick’s time in New England.

With a 3-11 record and only three games remaining, the Patriots are in the mix for the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and former New England linebacker Matt Chatham took note of the irony surrounding the coach’s fate.

“It’s transparently super weird how many around the NFL are trying *so* hard to talk Belichick out the door,” Chatham wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “On the cusp of him getting a take-your-pick of the top QBs in this draft. He doesn’t have a QB, ya don’t win in the NFL without. Soon should. Hard to not notice the subtext.”

If Belichick and the Patriots do part ways and New England lands the No. 1 or No. 2 draft pick, the question remains of who would be calling the shots going forward.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is the latest Patriots legend to point out that the reported rumors of Belichick’s exit from New England following the end of the season are premature.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman both disputed the report earlier this week during an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show.

Belichick and the Patriots have a Christmas Eve date with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. At 7-7, the Broncos are on the bubble for the playoffs and need a win over the Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive.