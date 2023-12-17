A recent report claimed Patriots ownership plans to move on from Bill Belichick after the season and came to that decision following New England’s disastrous mid-November trip to Germany.

A pair of franchise legends, however, believe nothing is set in stone in Foxboro, Mass. quite yet. Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski both expressed skepticism about the report on Thursday’s “Up & Adams” show.

“I don’t think it’s, like, 100% done,” Edelman said. “I don’t think either of them are thinking about that right now — at least on Bill’s side. Bill’s probably just gonna play the season out and worry about trying to win football games.”

Gronkowski added: “I agree with Julian. I think those reports — they’re not far-stretched out there, but they’re kind of false still. I think there’s still some season left to play. Coach Belichick can definitely prove himself.”

Two days after Edelman and Gronkowski questioned the legitimacy of the report, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed Robert Kraft hasn’t yet made a decision about the future of the Patriots’ coaching position. The NFL insider also added that New England’s final four games could influence the owner’s mindset.

As such, Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs might not be meaningless for the Patriots, even though New England doesn’t have a chance of reaching the playoffs.