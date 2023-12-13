The Patriots waited until Week 13 to make the move from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe, and it was a quarterback change reportedly received well in New England.

Jones arguably had his worst NFL season following a campaign where he had Matt Patricia running the offense. The third-year quarterback continued to make baffling decisions and was benched midgame multiple times. But Bill Belichick stood by the 2021 Pro Bowl QB until a Week 12 benching seemed to be the final straw.

Zappe took over against the New York Giants, and he was named the starter the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Belichick declined to name a starter for Week 15, but Zappe’s start and play-making in New England’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday seemed to solidify him as QB1.

It was not a scenario the Patriots hoped for, according to an extensive report from Dan Graziano on Wednesday. The ESPN insider reported New England did see improvement from Jones early in the season, which did not last. Zappe had been allowed to win the job in practice, but that opportunity didn’t come until the Patriots were well out of the playoff picture, according to Graziano. The decision to start Zappe in Week 13 didn’t seem to be a very convincing one.

“I think at this point, there’s a sense that it just couldn’t be worse,” a team source told Graziano at the time.

Zappe threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers in a matchup where the Patriots didn’t have Rhamondre Stevenson and multiple top wide receivers. It was the best New England’s offense looked in weeks.

“The offense plays with more energy for him,” a source told Graziano after the game.

Zappe faces a tough matchup this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Gillette Stadium. But the confidence in the second-year quarterback remains high among Patriots leaders.