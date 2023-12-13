Jim Montgomery Explains Bruins’ Decision To Recall Jesper Boqvist

Boston Bruins forward Jesper Boqvist might get an opportunity to take on his former team Wednesday night.

With injuries to Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy, who both already have been ruled out for the road tilt against the New Jersey Devils, the Bruins recalled Boqvist on Tuesday.

Boqvist played well in 24 games with Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence this season, tallying five goals and nine assists for 14 points. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery likes Boqvist’s form as of late, which helped lead to his call up.

But Montgomery had another reason for getting Boqvist to the NHL level. Montgomery believes the 25-year-old could have some extra motivation if he gets into the lineup Wednesday since Boqvist spent his first four NHL seasons suiting up for the Devils before signing with Boston this offseason in free agency.

“There’s a lot of players playing well right now down in Providence,” Montgomery told reporters following practice at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided video. “A little bit is how well he’s playing, and also it’s New Jersey and that’s where he played. I always find that guys dig in and want to show the other team why they could have kept them.”

Boqvist played 189 career games for the Devils, recording 28 goals and 27 assists over that span.

It’s not a lock that Boqvist sees the ice against the Devils, though. Johnny Beecher, Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen also are fighting for minutes on Boston’s fourth line and with Boqvist now in the mix, Montgomery will have a decision to make.

But Boqvist, who played for the Bruins for just one game in late October, definitely checks off plenty of boxes to get another chance.

“He’s very versatile,” Montgomery said. “So, he can play anywhere. That another reason.”