The Bruins recalled a forward from Providence following Pavel Zacha’s injury Saturday.

Boston recalled Jesper Boqvist ahead of its matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Zacha left Saturday’s win over the Arizona Coyotes, which resulted in the B’s being shorthanded and Matthew Poitras’ third-period benching. The situation was resolved between the rookie and head coach Jim Montgomery as Poitras hopes for a chance at redemption Wednesday.

Danton Heinen and Oskar Steen were relied upon more in Zacha’s absence during the third-period of Saturday’s matchup.

Boqvist played one game for Boston this season, skating in a total of 190 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey while recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points. Boqvist was selected by the Devils in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Black and Gold signed the Falun, Sweden native before the season to a one-year contract.

Zacha did not participate in morning skate Monday, and Montgomery told reporters the forward was “day-to-day” and the team would have more clarity on his avaiblity for Wednesday’s game during Tuesday’s morning skate.

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images