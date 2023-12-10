There’s been a steady stream of speculation about Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots dating back to the start of the fall.

However, Julian Edelman believes even the most plugged-in NFL insiders don’t know how New England will move forward at head coach after the season.

During FOX’s pregame coverage Sunday, Edelman was asked if Belichick still will be at the helm in Foxboro, Mass. in 2024. The former Patriots wide receiver wasn’t willing to provide an answer to that question, but he did offer a take on how the mystery is being maintained.

“It’s gonna be interesting,” Edelman said. “I really, honestly think only three people know what’s gonna happen next year: Bill, RKK (Robert Kraft) and Jonathan (Kraft). I don’t think they’re going to address it until the season’s over.”

Belichick predictions have been all over the map as the Patriots put together their worst season since the turn of the century. However, there’s a consensus line of thinking among NFL reporters and talking heads: If Belichick and the Krafts do go their separate ways this offseason, the divorce will be completed amicably.

And that’s how it should go down, as the Patriots achieved unparalleled success under Belichick and experienced far more highs than lows since 2000.