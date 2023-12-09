Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk may begin to see his playing time increase in the coming games with some injuries to Boston’s blue line.

Both Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbot were ruled out for the B’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, with the latter being placed on injured reserve back on December 7th.

Although Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery indicated that McAvoy should not be out for very long, there still seems to be plenty of opportunity for Shattenkirk to take on an expanded role in the Bruins defense and increase his minutes.

