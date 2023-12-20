While he allowed four goals in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was competitive down the stretch.

The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner made 26 saves against a flurry of quality chances from the Wild. Ullmark did allow a pair of goals in the third period as well as the eventual game-winner in overtime off the stick of Kirill Kaprizov.

The stretch of late losses continues for the Bruins, who also fell to the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers in overtime over the last week. As Boston searches for answers, Ullmark acknowledged that the path forward starts with him.

“I’m letting in too many goals,” Ullmark told reporters after the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Can’t do that as many times as I’ve done that now. It’s very frustrating. Obviously, it’s not something you want to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old netminder looks to elevate his play after allowing at least three goals in each of his last five outings.

The Bruins look to bounce back in Winnipeg on Friday night against the Jets. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.