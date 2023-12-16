Mets Reportedly ‘Engaged’ In Offseason Talks With Justin Turner

Justin Turner remains up for grabs in the free agency market after opting out at the end of a strong debut run with the Red Sox in 2023, and that availability could mean an offseason switch from Boston to New York.

Turner, 39, has reached the tail-end of his career. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the two-time All-Star is hunting one final favorable deal. Turner displayed leadership, power and defensive versatility in Boston, all of which have reportedly caught the eyes of the Mets and their front office.

“The Mets, according to a source, have been engaged in discussions with Turner’s camp after initiating contact with the former All-Star early in the offseason,” the New York Post’s Mike Puma reported Friday.

An agreement between both sides could mean a reunion between Turner and the Mets. Before rising to stardom with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner spent four seasons in Queens, and with much different circumstances in place due to New York’s current depth chart, a favorable situation could be in place for 2024.

Showing nearly no decline in the batter’s box, Turner could be an ideal fit as the Mets’ designated hitter next season. New York already has Pete Alonso reserved for first base and it’s unlikely that teams eyeing Turner would risk losing his bat by leaning on him as the go-to third baseman.

In 146 games played with the Red Sox last season, Turner batted .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs, 31 doubles and 96 RBIs. Boston manager Alex Cora was able to utilize Turner at both infield corners and second base.