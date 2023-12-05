Fresh off their National League pennant, the Diamondbacks reportedly are looking to add a big veteran bat for 2024.

Former Major League Baseball general manager and current league analyst Jim Bowden on Monday reported Arizona has “internally discussed” the possibility of adding Justin Turner or J.D. Martinez in free agency. Bowden noted how either veteran could help the D-Backs not only on the field but in the clubhouse as well.

Turner is coming off a solid season with the Red Sox, who pried him out of Los Angeles after nine campaigns with the Dodgers. The 39-year-old hit .276 with 23 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs across 146 games. One could make the argument Turner was Boston’s most valuable player last season, as he bounced around the diamond and was a stable force in the batting order all while battling a lingering injury.

Martinez earned his third straight All-Star selection in his first season with the Dodgers. The 36-year-old launched 33 home runs — his most since 2019 — to go along with 103 RBIs over 113 games. The 2018 World Series champion also spent half the 2017 season in Arizona, where his red-hot stretch of 29 homers and 65 RBIs over 62 games parlayed into a lucrative five-year deal with the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman projected Martinez to land a two-year deal worth $44 million, with Turner fetching a two-year, $22 million contract.