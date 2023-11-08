Craig Breslow said on NESN he’d be willing to make “bold, difficult decisions” as Red Sox president of baseball operations, and one choice the 2013 World Series champion will have to make is what to do with Justin Turner.

The two-time All-Star passed on his 2024 player option and entered free agency. The offseason class is shaping up to be a stacked group but re-signing Turner should be considered as one of Boston’s moves.

The Red Sox definitely need a shake-up after finishing last in the American League East for two straight seasons, and Turner’s leadership should be valued as an integral part of a potential championship contender Breslow aims to build.

Last season was Turner’s first in Boston, but he quickly took on a leadership role. That was personified when he sat in on Rob Refsnyder’s news conference for his contract extension. The 2020 World Series champion also played a role in the development of Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec, who spent the majority of his 2023 season in Triple-A Worcester.

Franchise legend David Ortiz also highlighted Turner’s impact on a clubhouse and how you need players from a winning culture to build around. The 38-year-old was there for his teammates throughout the season, which was why he became a popular member of the clubhouse. Turner’s popularity also extended off the field through his charity work and desire to give back to the community.

However, Turner’s impact on Boston also reached on the field, too. The designated hitter was top five on the team in OPS+ and doubles, and he was top three in home runs and RBIs. His .346 wOBA ranked in the top 50 in Major League Baseball and was second for the Red Sox behind Rafael Devers, per FanGraphs.

Boston got creative last season with a rotating middle infield that included Turner. However, that’s unlikely to happen again, so Turner ideally should face less risk of injury as the team’s designated hitter, which should be his role.

Turner proved last season he still can be an effective hitter and deliver in the clutch when it mattered most. He had a hot summer highlighted by a .986 OPS in July, and the only thing that can slow Turner down is health.

The Red Sox have multiple exciting young players who could earn an opportunity next season, but the key part of a championship club is having a veteran to help those young players get through the grind of a 162-game regular season and understand what it takes to win a World Series. Turner fits the billing of those core characteristics and has the on-field production to also make a case to return to Boston next season.