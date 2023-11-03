Justin Turner Passes On Signing 2024 Player Option With Red Sox

Justin Turner will officially test out the free agency market after an impressive 2023 debut season with the Boston Red Sox.

After signing Turner to a one-year deal last offseason, the choice was on the table for the two-time All-Star; either remain with Boston for at least another season, or test the market in search of another payday elsewhere.

Well, on Friday night that decision came to light as Turner declined his 2024 player option, per team announcement, once again, making the now-38-year-old a free agent. That doesn’t rule out the possibility of Turner re-engaging in talks with the Red Sox to restructure the details of their initial agreement, but it also opens the door for others to shoot their offers Turner’s way too.

Considering how 2023 unfolded, it’s likely suitors will keep Turner’s phone ringing this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

The right-handed slugger, set to turn 39 on Nov. 23, settled in nicely under Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s lineup through his first go with Boston. Turner batted .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs — second for the team lead. He also totaled 31 doubles and 154 base hits with a .455 slugging percentage playing in 146 games.

“I love playing in Boston and I’ve had a great experience here so obviously, it would be fantastic if I was still here,” Turner told reporters on Sept. 22, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Turner’s defensive versatility also came into play at times last season, predominately serving as Boston’s DH (98 games), but also making appearances at first, second and third base. That never proved to be an issue as he committed just six errors in 304 defensive chances.

That made Turner the unofficial leader and arguably Boston’s MVP of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Turner leaves $6.7 million on the table through his opt-out with Boston.