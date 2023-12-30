Vaughn Grissom wasted no time saying goodbye to the Atlanta Braves after the news broke that he’d been traded to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Grissom, who made 64 big league appearances throughout the last two seasons with Atlanta, was dealt in exchange for left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale. The 22-year-old was selected in the 11th round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, and due to an overcrowded infield depth chart, the Braves elected to do right by Grissom and provide him with a more favorable opportunity to play every day in Boston — a new chapter that the former No. 22-ranked prospect also welcomes in open arms.

“I want to say thank you (to the Red Sox) for believing in me and giving me a shot to play for this incredibly historic ball club and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter with new teammates, new coaches, new fans and family. I can’t wait to get started,” Grissom published on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly following the trade.

Unlike Atlanta, filled with young studs all across the diamond, there’s a vacant position in Boston’s infield that Grissom would fit right in at.

Having options but no clear-cut second baseman for Opening Day, Grissom joins the Red Sox as a premier candidate to settle in as manager Alex Cora’s starter for 2024.

Last season, Grissom didn’t get many at-bats with Atlanta, hitting .280 in 23 games, and spent most of 2023 in Triple-A. There, the right-handed hitter batted .330/.419/.501 with eight home runs and 36 doubles while totaling 61 RBIs in 102 games playing second base and shortstop.

Back in 2022, Grissom belted his first-career MLB home run at Fenway Park.