The Red Sox traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, and much of the initial reaction painted the seven-time All-Star’s tenure in Boston as complicated.

That is absolutely not the case.

In seven years with the Red Sox, the 34-year-old built an unarguable case that he’s one of the most influential players in franchise history. If you’re someone who believes the opposite, you might need us to jog your memory.

Sale was originally acquired on Dec. 6, 2016, and he arrived in Boston with the weight of the world on his shoulders. It might be easy to forget, but the Red Sox traded two of the most coveted prospects in Major League Baseball (Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech) to obtain his services. His arrival also came on the heels of a wholly disappointing playoff exit earlier that year, that also happened to serve as David Ortiz’s final bow.

It was believed the Red Sox had the offensive firepower to win, boasting talents like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramirez, they just needed a true No. 1 to round their rotation out.

It cannot be argued that Sale proved to be exactly that.

In his first two seasons in Boston, Sale procured a 2.56 ERA and struck out 575 batters over the course of 372 1/3 innings pitched. He made 63 starts in that span and, oh yeah, recorded the final out of the 2018 World Series.

He was everything Boston needed him to be, but some will try to complicate his legacy by focusing on everything that happened next. We don’t see why the ensuing years should hurt the way he’s perceived, though.

If you’re reading this, you likely know what came next. Sale signed a contract extension a few months after Boston’s triumph in the World Series but would make a total of 56 starts over the next five seasons. If it wasn’t Tommy John surgery, it was a bicycle accident. If it wasn’t that, the New York Yankees were drilling his pinky with line drives. Then, in what looked to be the season he’d return to form, his shoulder gave out on him.

The rash of injuries severely hindered his ability to achieve “G.O.A.T” status, but the responses were nothing but admirable. Sale never backed down from taking responsibility, even in situations where it wasn’t warranted. He wanted to contribute, but his body wouldn’t allow him to do that. That isn’t his fault.

If he stayed healthy, there’s a chance Sale could be viewed as one of the greatest pitchers in Red Sox history. He didn’t, though, which leaves us wondering about what could have been. There is something that we don’t have to wonder about. We know exactly what kind of teammate, competitor and man he is, and that does more for his legacy than a few more strikeout titles could.

The Braves got a good one.