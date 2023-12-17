Throughout his career, some of the most important moments for Patrick Mahomes have come against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

In his first year as a starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes shined against the Patriots, though he lost a pair of shootouts to Belichick’s New England squad, including in the AFC Championship Game.

Since then, Mahomes has now won three straight regular season contests against Belichick, most recently with Sunday’s 27-17 victory for the Chiefs.

“That’s a great defense that’s coached by the best of all time,” Mahomes told FOX’s Pam Oliver after the win. “The best defensive coach, especially.”

After the game at Gillette Stadium, Mahomes reflected on his battles with Belichick and credited the legendary head coach for making him a better player through their competitive history.

“Belichick is going to be in that separate wing of the Hall of Fame,” Mahomes said. “The coach and the defensive mind is special. It’s made me better, honestly.”

For as special of a player as Mahomes is, the star quarterback clearly holds Belichick in a class of his own with plenty of mutual respect.

The Chiefs move to 9-5 on the season while the Patriots fall to 3-11.