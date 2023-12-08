The Patriots reportedly have a new linebacker.

New England on Thursday claimed veteran Christian Elliss, according to multiple reports. The deal can’t become official until Friday, meaning Elliss won’t play in Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elliss was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. The 24-year-old also spent time with both the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

The Patriots reportedly beat out multiple suitors in claiming Elliss. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the following five teams also submitted claims:

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons.

There are no NFL rules governing how long Elliss must stay on New England’s 53-man roster. He could be released before he ever sets foot on the practice field.

The majority of Elliss’ playing time in the NFL has come on special teams. However, he saw a career-high 119 defensive snaps this season before his release and registered 21 tackles, including two for a loss, while making one start.