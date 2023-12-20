Tune in to NESN at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday night for the latest episode of “My Story,” featuring Bruins winger Kevin Shattenkirk.

Kevin Shattenkirk is understanding and accepting of his new role with the Bruins, but that doesn’t mean his first season in Boston hasn’t come without a speedbump or two.

Boston signed the veteran defenseman to a one-year, $1 million deal as free agency began. The Bruins brought in the Boston University product to largely do three things in no particular order: provide depth on the blue line, add some offensive ability on the back end and be a veteran presence for an evolving roster with no shortage of younger players.

He has done all three of those things, at various times of his first season in Boston. He has had to do so, however, with a decrease in playing time. A year ago with Anaheim, he was one of the Ducks’ veteran leaders, averaging more than 19 minutes per night while playing 75 games. This season, he’s getting 16 1/2 minutes per game and has been a healthy scratch a handful of times already.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been kind of a newer experience for me, but I think it always allows you to take a step back and look at things a little bit more clearly and realize that maybe you’re not playing as well as you think,” Shattenkirk told The Hockey News earlier this month. “It’s been good for me.”

.@shattdeuces feeling right at home in Boston | #NHLBruins



My Story: Kevin Shattenkirk premieres Dec. 20th at 8pm ET on NESN and NESN 360! pic.twitter.com/DnFL9DwJPj — NESN (@NESN) December 18, 2023

That positive outlook on the situation isn’t just lip service. Shattenkirk stayed ready and has been the next man up when needed. Charlie Coyle’s suspension and Derek Forbort’s injury presented an opportunity for Shattenkirk to take on a greater role this month. He largely has made the most of those opportunities, scoring his first two goals and adding a pair of assists through eight games so far in December. He was a noticeable presence Tuesday night in Boston’s overtime loss to Minnesota, registering three shots on goal as a plus-1 in just 19 shifts against the Wild.

“He’s been a real pro,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters on Nov. 30. “He’s been great in the sense that he’s looking for, ‘What do I need to do to be in the lineup every night?'”

Story continues below advertisement

While Montgomery hasn’t been afraid to sit Shattenkirk, it’s also clear he trusts the veteran blueliner. Shattenkirk has had seven different defense partners at various times this season, including some run with younger, inexperienced players. He rode with Parker Wotherspoon on Tuesday against Minnesota, and he also got some time with Ian Mitchell earlier this season.

The Bruins could benefit if Shattenkirk has completely hit his stride by the time Derek Forbort is ready to return from long-term injured reserve. Their skill sets complement each other, and if both are playing to their capabilities, it gives Boston a very strong third pairing.

If anybody knows where the game winning puck from @TerrierHockey's '09 championship is, give @shattdeuces a call 😂



My Story: Kevin Shattenkirk premieres tonight at 8 ET on NESN and NESN 360 pic.twitter.com/VYpAl1zlJ7 — NESN (@NESN) December 20, 2023

And that speaks to the expectations for Shattenkirk. He’s not here to be the guy who logged 22 minutes for the St. Louis Blues eight or nine years ago, nor is he expected to produce a point-and-a-half per 60 minutes as he did with the Tampa Bay Lightning team that won the Stanley Cup in 2020. Shattenkirk just needs to be a dependable player on the ice who is a valuable member of the Bruins’ evolving leadership group.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve introduced some young players, so there’s going to be some growing pains with each and every one of them,” Don Sweeney said in a press conference earlier this week. “When you think about where (James van Riemsdyk), (Shattenkirk) and (Morgan Geekie) and what they’ve came in and provided for our hockey club, leadership and production in different roles.”

Sweeney said he’s pleased with the first two months of the season, but he also acknowledged it’s a work in progress. When there are lulls, that’s where players like Shattenkirk are expected to step up and help steer the ship through rough waters.

Shattenkirk knows what it takes to win at the highest level in the NHL. As a member of the 2009 BU Terriers that won a national championship, he also knows something about winning a title in Boston.

Now he’s doing all he can to help the Bruins do both of those things.