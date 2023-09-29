Kevin Shattenkirk Giving Bruins Experience In Rare Circumstance

The Boston Bruins seemingly broke regular-season records at every turn in 2022-23, setting NHL-best marks for wins (63) and points (135) in a single season.

The season-for-the-ages was for naught, however, as the Bruins’ quest for the Stanley Cup ended in the first round. Their loss to the Florida Panthers was heartbreaking, yes, but not completely unheard-of when it comes to the NHL’s best-ever regular season teams.

The 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lighting previously set the NHL wins record with 62, but were similarly eliminated in the first round by way of a four-game sweep against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They responded, however, winning the Stanley Cup just one year later — with the help of incoming defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

If that name sounds familiar it’s because Shattenkirk is now with the Bruins, trying to help Boston do the same thing he did with Tampa four years later. Despite the passage of time, the 34-year-old sees similarities in each situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Very, very similar,” Shattenkirk said, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. “It’s not a focal point of conversation. It’s not something that guys are dwelling on. In my experience, even if you’re the Golden Knights, you’re not going into this year thinking about last year. You’re trying not to think about last year. You’re getting over it.”

Shattenkirk’s role on the Bruins won’t be the same as it was with the Lightning, but his experience will certainly help Boston as it navigates its bounce back from heartbreak.

“At first, guys were trying to get over it,” Shattenkirk recalled from his days with Tampa Bay, per Shinzawa. “People were always asking about it. Eventually, everyone got — I don’t want to say immune to it, but it became part of the routine. Eventually, it just blew away.”

The Bruins have a long way to go before the even get an opportunity at avenging their first-round exit, starting with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks to open their schedule on Oct. 11.