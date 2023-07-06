Kevin Shattenkirk Thrilled For Boston Return, Opportunity With Bruins

Boston played a large role in Kevin Shattenkirk landing with the Bruins.

Shattenkirk, who played college hockey at Boston University and led the Terriers to a national championship in 2009, signed a one-year deal with the Black and Gold on the first day of free agency.

It provided the 34-year-old defenseman the opportunity to play for an organization that he believes is a Stanley Cup contender, and come back to a city where he always hoped he’d return to.

“It seems like there’s been opportunities and discussions along the way, even back to when I was drafted,” Shattenkirk told reporters in reference to becoming a Bruin, per Bruins reporter Eric Russo. “I think (Boston) had a huge effect. It had a huge effect on me as a young player and then making this decision now.”

Shattenkirk expressed how he’s looking forward to the chance to play in front of a such a passionate fanbase.

“As a player, you want to play for a team, play for an organization, that has tradition, that has passionate fans, and you feel that every time you come into the Garden as an opponent,” Shattenkirk told reporters.

“I think that, for me, is what I thrive off of,” he continued. “Really look forward to seeing a packed building every night and fans that are gonna wear everything on their sleeves and force you to be your best self on the ice.”

Shattenkirk tallied 38 points for the Lightning during the 2019-20 campaign, which concluded with Tampa Bay winning the Stanley Cup. He then went on to play three seasons for the Anaheim Ducks, who finished among the bottom teams in their division all three years.

The right-shot defenseman is anticipating a much more competitive run with the Bruins.

“Getting excited about that again is great and something that I think every hockey player will tell you is the most important thing,” Shattenkirk told reporters. “That is really what enticed me and ultimately led me to this decision.”

Shattenkirk also said he’s looking forward to finally playing with fellow veteran Brad Marchand, and hopes to aid Marchand along with fellow blue liners Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm with any leadership role that’s needed.