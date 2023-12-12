A right-handed pitcher who reportedly was garnering interest from the Red Sox is no longer an option for Boston.

Seth Lugo is finalizing a deal with the Kansas City Royals, as first reported Tuesday by MLB.com’s Anne Rogers and colleague Mark Feinsand.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Lugo’s contract with the Royals is for three years and $45 million.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported last week the Red Sox were stepping up their efforts for Lugo. Heyman followed up that report a few days later and again shared Boston was talking about Lugo and another option.

Story continues below advertisement

An eight-year veteran, Lugo spent the 2023 season starting for the San Diego Padres. He went 8-7 in 26 starts and recorded a 3.57 ERA in 146-plus innings. It marked the first time since 2017 that Lugo worked as a starting pitcher. Before arriving in San Diego, the 34-year-old served primarily as a reliever for the New York Mets.

The other option Heyman linked to the Red Sox? Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday that Imanaga was drawing “broad interest” from the Red Sox.