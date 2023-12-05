Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow confirmed the club is interested in adding pitching, and Boston fans now know one of the hurlers the organization has its eyes on.

The Red Sox are “stepping up efforts” for right-hander Seth Lugo, as reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman during MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday. Heyman noted four or five other teams, including the Atlanta Braves, also are interested in the 34-year-old.

An eight-year MLB veteran, Lugo spent the 2023 campaign starting for the San Diego Padres. He went 8-7 in 26 starts and recorded a 3.57 ERA in 146-plus innings. Before his time in San Diego, Lugo served as primarily a reliever for the New York Mets over the course of seven seasons.

Last season marked the first time since 2017 that Lugo worked as a starter. He has compiled a 3.50 ERA in 301 career games.

Lugo opted out of his two-year contract with the Padres in November.

