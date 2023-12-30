The Boston Celtics certainly didn’t make things easy on themselves in the second half of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference but they made enough plays down the stretch to hold on for a 120-118 win, improving their home record to 16-0.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had to get creative with his lineup with Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford unavailable for the matchup. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet stepped up in their absences to help Boston move to a league-best 25-6.

Kornet scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds in his first start in two years for the Celtics.

“Before the game, I said to the locker room, this was another opportunity,” Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I don’t care who we’re playing against or what the starting lineup is or what the bench is, I got complete trust and confidence in the character of our locker room because of who they are. I think we can win any game no matter what.”

Mazzulla added: “Luke’s another one of those guys. He’s a professional. Shows up to work every day, plays his role and it was awesome to watch him play.”

The Celtics led 68-53 at the half but found themselves on the wrong side of an 18-3 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter as the Raptors clawed their way back into the game and even took the lead midway through the final quarter.

Mazzulla said even though the game appeared out of reach with the 15-point lead, the adversity helped grow the team.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to further the character and the talent and the toughness of the locker room regardless of the situation … that’s the real win,” Mazzulla told Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We’re constantly putting ourselves in situations to grow a mindset to be tougher and don’t make excuses and whoever’s in continues to play. Now, we don’t miss a beat, and I think that’s important.”

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 31 points in the Celtics victory and was out of the game when the Raptors went on their run.

“We found a way to win the game. We didn’t panic,” Brown told Abby Chin after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We stayed poised and composed. (Derrick) White had a big fourth quarter, and we made shots.”

White added to his all-star case by recording 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals to go with two blocks in the win.

With the brief two-game homestand sweep, the Celtics head back on the road for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Western Conference-worst San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.