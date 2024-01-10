Alabama Coach Nick Saban Shockingly Expected To Retire

It wasn’t long ago that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said he wasn’t “there yet,” when asked about a potential retirement.

It turns out he just needed a few months.

Saban, who won six of his seven national titles at Alabama, is retiring, according to Chris Low of ESPN. The decision was confirmed by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The 72-year-old just completed his 17th season with the Crimson Tide, which ended in a loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl. It was an incredible run for Saban, who won more than 80% of his games at Alabama, coached four Heisman Trophy winners and won nine SEC championships.

Saban, who famously has a close relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, got his big break when joining the famously grumpy coach during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. He’d eventually find success on his own, becoming the head coach at Michigan State, LSU and with the Miami Dolphins before settling in at Alabama.

Saban’s 297 victories are the fifth most in the history of college football.