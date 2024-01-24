The Boston Bruins will look to push their winning streak to six games in an Eastern Conference matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Boston’s currently amid a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, but this is the last home game before the two-game roadie that will split things up. The Bruins’ current process is working, but head coach Jim Montgomery still has a few changes on the docket.

Montgomery announced Matthew Poitras and Parker Wotherspoon would exit the lineup, with Oskar Steen and Kevin Shattenkirk returning following short absences. Linus Ullmark likely will return to net, with Jeremy Swayman making the start in Monday night’s victory.

Spencer Jones is expected to make his first start for the Hurricanes on Wednesday, as he was acquired earlier this week off waivers.

The Bruins and Hurricanes are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (29-8-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen — Danton Heinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

CAROLINA HURRICANES (25-15-5)

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Michael Bunting

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin