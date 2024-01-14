Bill Belichick’s potential next team still is in contention for the NFL’s ultimate prize.

Most of Belichick’s possible landing spots are where significant help is needed. After all, times usually need to get pretty tough for a team to move on from its head coach. Such was the case for the New England Patriots, who cut ties with Belichick on Thursday after their worst season in three decades.

However, there apparently is a chance Belichick ends up in one of the best situations the league has to offer.

“Yes, the Cowboys are believed to be in play (for Belichick),” Mike Florio said Saturday on NBC, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “There’s a long history of respect and admiration between Bill Belichick and Jerry Jones. They have a great team there. Belichick could just go in and coach it to places they haven’t been in a very long time.”

Mike McCarthy probably shouldn’t be on the hot seat in Dallas, where Jones’ team won 12 games in each of the last three seasons and claimed two of the last three NFC East titles. But these playoffs offer the Cowboys their best chance to win it all in some time, so if America’s Team falls well short of Super Bowl LVIII, the Dallas owner might be inclined to show McCarthy the door.

And if the Cowboys do end up with a head coaching opening, one has to imagine Belichick will be one of the first to receive a call from the Jones family.