The Boston Bruins held a 2-0 lead over the Ottawa Senators with just a minute left in the second period on Thursday night before it all fell apart before their eyes. The Sens would go on to score two unanswered goals to tie the game, forcing overtime against the B’s and seemingly turning the tides of the game. However, with some strong defensive efforts from the Bruins top defenseman, some game-saving stops from All-Star Jeremy Swayman, and a game-winning snip from the captain, Brad Marchand, the B’s snatched the other point away from the Senators.

Bruins star defenseman Hampus Lindholm helped lead the way for the B’s on the blue line, recording three hits on the night and ending the game with a +1 rating.

