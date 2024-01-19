BOSTON — The Boston Bruins knew entering the final period they needed to have one of the best 20 minutes of hockey they have played all season to defeat the Colorado Avalanche.

The challenge was accepted, and Boston shut down Colorado’s offense, limiting the Avalanche to just four shots on goal in the period.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery noted the confidence his team played with the puck in the final frame to secure the 5-2 win.

“One of the better periods that we’ve had trying to protect a one-goal lead,” Montgomery said. “We had poise coming out of our D-zone. We made strong plays. We had good wall plays that led to a couple of odd-man rushes and then how we hung onto pucks, and we’re patient offensively.”

Story continues below advertisement

David Pastrnak noted the growth of the Bruins in their ability to close out games when they hold the lead.

“We play with the lead a lot in the third period, so teams are going to come back. They’re going to have their push, and they get their chances,” Pastrnak said. “I think, earlier in the season, we kind of weren’t prepared for it and we got through some times that teams came back on us and made us stronger. Good for us that we were able to finish the game and get the insurance goal.”

The Bruins not only prevented the Avalanche from scoring over the final 23:40 of the game, but Pastrnak scored two goals in the third to go along with his first-period wrist shot that found the back of the net for his first hat trick of the season.

“I had a couple of opportunities to score a hat trick earlier in the season,” Pastrnak said. “It was kind of tough I was stuck on two goals … so it was nice to get the first hat trick of the season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery noted Pastrnak having one-on-one battles against defensemen like Cale Makar, and had nothing but praise for the elite forward.

“We talk a lot about Pasta,” Montgomery said. “His all-around game … he’s a superstar in the league.”

Montgomery added: “What I value most is how hard he competes on pucks and when players like him and (Brad) Marchand, they do it night in and night out, it becomes infectious throughout the lineup. When they’re on, our team tends to soar.”

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Avalanche game:

Story continues below advertisement

— Jakub Lauko moved up to the third line to skate with Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic. The lineup change by Montgomery paid off because Lauko scored his first goal of the season in the first period, giving the Bruins the 2-0 lead.

“You can’t underestimate how much it is when you’re looking at your name and you see bagels,” Montgomery said. “It has an impact on you. It tends to wear on you, makes you impatient. It’s hard to stay with your own process that helps the team.”

— Jeremy Swayman started his fourth straight game, and Montgomery noted the workload of his All-Star goaltender.

“He’s obviously won three in a row,” Montgomery said. “… It’s a small sample size of a good run, but it’s a real good run. He’s handled it well.”

Story continues below advertisement

— Jake DeBrusk recorded his third multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist in the Bruins win.

“It seems to be getting repetitive here in the second half. It seems like every game is his best game of the year,” Montgomery said. “That’s a credit to him because his details, his habits, that play to Pasta, that’s a high-end play on the power-play goal.”

— The Bruins’ five-game homestand continues when they welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Boston on Saturday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.