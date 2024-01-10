Bruins Notes: Matthew Poitras, Linus Ullmark Exit Boston’s Loss With Injuries

The Bruins not only lost the 4-3 decision in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes but Boston also saw rookie Matthew Poitras and goaltender Linus Ullmark each exit the game with unknown injuries.

Poitras left the game less than three minutes into the third period favoring his right shoulder after hitting Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi along the boards in the offensive zone.

Ullmark was helped off the ice by the trainer when he went into the splits to try and save a Logan Cooley wrist shot that went over the crossbar with 2:40 remaining in overtime.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much to offer with either of the early exits following the loss, only saying Poitras was “upper-body” and Ullmark was “lower-body” but he didn’t know the extent of the injuries.

The Bruins had the opportunity to win the game in overtime when David Pastrnak had two breakaways in the extra frame. Both were stopped by Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram.

“Obviously definitely feeling a little guilty,” Pastrnak said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Had two breakaways at the end of the game there for our team. Definitely, that will haunt me tonight.”

The Arizona netminder made 29 saves on 32 Boston shots.

“The goalie made high-end saves,” Montgomery said of Ingram. “Just like our goalie made tons of high-end saves. Both goalies were excellent all night.”

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Coyotes game:

— With the loss the Bruins fall to 24-8-8 overall, 4-8 in overtime, 12-5-5 on the road and 9-2-4 against Western Conference teams.

— Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha both extended their point streaks. Pastrnak has points in each of the last four games scoring three goals and four assists for seven points. Zacha’s assist on Pastrnak’s 25 goal of the season extending his point streak to three games with three helpers. Zacha sits at 99 career goals, one away from 100.

— Morgan Geekie recorded two assists in the game. He earned the secondary helper in Pastrnak’s first period goal and Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal in the third period. It’s the fourth multi-point game this season for the Bruins forward.

— The Bruins will skate in the penultimate of the four-game road trip when they face off against the defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN starting at 8 p.m. with the “Ultimate Bruins Show.”