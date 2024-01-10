Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark Injured In Boston’s Overtime Loss Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins fell to the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in overtime in the second half of a back-to-back at Mullet Arena on Tuesday night.

The Bruins may have earned a point, but they lost goaltender Linus Ullmark at 2:40 of the extra period when he appeared to injure himself attempting to make a save on a Logan Cooley wrist shot that went over the crossbar.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 24-8-8 on the season, while the Coyotes improved to 20-17-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jesper Boqvist notched his first goal as a member of the Boston Bruins midway through the second period.

The 25-year-old forward collected the loose puck off the boards in the defensive zone before skating up ice through the neutral zone unopposed and buried the wrist shot past Coyotes netminder Connor Ingram to knot the game at two. It was his first goal in five games for the Bruins. He was recalled from Providence on Jan. 6 after recording 23 points in 31 games for Boston’s AHL affiliate.

Boqvist joined the Bruins in July when Boston signed the former New Jersey Devil to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nick Schmaltz scored the game-winner for Arizona with less than a minute remaining in overtime.

— David Pastrnak scored his 25th goal of the season when he lit the lamp on the power play just 4:41 into the opening period. Pastrnak extends his point streak to four games where he has recorded three goals and four assists for seven points.

— Boqvist scored his first goal since Apr. 11 as a member of the Devils. The unassisted goal marks his first point with the Bruins.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins will skate in the penultimate of the four-game road trip when they face off against the defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN starting at 8 p.m. with the “Ultimate Bruins Show.”